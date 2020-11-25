Dr. Arnold Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Goldman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roslyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.
They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 332 Willis Ave Ste A, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (516) 621-4333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldman?
Very professional and empathetic. The women at the front desk are super welcoming and thorough. On my first visit, I was prepared to wait a long time before I saw Dr. Goldman. Not so. There is nothing like going to a place that respects others time without making you feel rushed. The day of my surgery, a few hours after I made it home, I was pleasantly surprised by receiving a call from Dr. Goldman making sure that I was okay. I was also amazed of how helpful the staff was, assisting me with getting dressed after my surgery. How I wish he was a primary care Dr!! I’d NEVER go anywhere else. Dr. Goldman does not let a title dictate the man that he is. Very humble and caring and that has been passed on to his great staff!!
About Dr. Arnold Goldman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1528050242
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Adhesive Capsulitis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldman speaks Hebrew.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.