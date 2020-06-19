Overview

Dr. Arnold Einhorn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Einhorn works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL and Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.