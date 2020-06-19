Dr. Arnold Einhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Einhorn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arnold Einhorn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Einhorn works at
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 351-5384Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orlando Health Agent for Ohpg Inc.10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 282, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 351-5384
- 3 2080 Oakley Seaver Dr Ste 120&, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 351-5384
- 4 100 N Dean Rd, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (321) 841-6444
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Always interested in hearing from his patients. No rush jobs. He is warm and friendly as well as being very well qualified. His staff is equally attentive and helpful.
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1972564482
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Einhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Einhorn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Einhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Einhorn has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Einhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Einhorn speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Einhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Einhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Einhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.