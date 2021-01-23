Overview

Dr. Arnold Debelen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of The East and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Debelen works at Arnold Z DeBelen M D in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.