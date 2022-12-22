Dr. Arnold Criscitiello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Criscitiello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Criscitiello, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arnold Criscitiello, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Boyd H. Seidenberg Mdpa85 S Maple Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 445-2830
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
I was a referring physician for many years. Dr. Criscitiello treated and operated on many of my patients; all of them raved about his care. Unfortunately I now need his help for an injury and find him to be thorough and caring and competent.
- 32 years of experience
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Criscitiello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Criscitiello accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Criscitiello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Criscitiello has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Criscitiello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Criscitiello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Criscitiello.
