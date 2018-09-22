Dr. Arnold Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnold Chin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Chin works at
Locations
Westwood Urology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3383
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chin was totally wonderful for me. I had a suspected pheochromocytoma. He verified it. His confidence and care were calming to me. The surgery was rather painless. Recovery was fast. Dr. Chin is awesome. He continues to follow me and provide care. He’s one of UCLA’s best. Thank you Dr. Chin!
About Dr. Arnold Chin, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1356578066
Education & Certifications
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chin speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
