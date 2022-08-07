Overview

Dr. Arnold Bullock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Christian Hospital.



Dr. Bullock works at Washington University Urology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.