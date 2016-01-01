Dr. Arnold Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Berman, MD
Dr. Arnold Berman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 221 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 564-2114
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1144399601
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
