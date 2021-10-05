See All General Surgeons in Willingboro, NJ
Dr. Arnold Baskies, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arnold Baskies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Baskies works at Louis S Ruvolo M D LLC in Willingboro, NJ.

Locations

    Louis S Ruvolo M D LLC
    1000 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr Ste A, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 877-1737

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 05, 2021
    Dr Baskies removed a Para-thyroid years ago and today I still think he's the Best of the Best doctors. I would highly recommend. He was very kind and understanding. He reassured me I would be fine. surgery went well, I never had a problem .
    BV — Oct 05, 2021
    About Dr. Arnold Baskies, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1326049693
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Baskies, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskies is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baskies has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baskies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baskies works at Louis S Ruvolo M D LLC in Willingboro, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Baskies’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskies.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

