Dr. Arnold Baskies, MD
Dr. Arnold Baskies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Louis S Ruvolo M D LLC1000 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr Ste A, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (609) 877-1737
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Aetna
Dr Baskies removed a Para-thyroid years ago and today I still think he's the Best of the Best doctors. I would highly recommend. He was very kind and understanding. He reassured me I would be fine. surgery went well, I never had a problem .
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1326049693
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Baskies has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baskies accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baskies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskies speaks Yiddish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskies. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskies.
