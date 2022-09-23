Overview

Dr. Arnold Barton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Barton works at Santa Clarita Valley Eye Center in Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Glaucoma and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.