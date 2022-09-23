Dr. Arnold Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Barton, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnold Barton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Locations
Scv Eye Center23861 McBean Pkwy Ste E12, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 259-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barton left and retired w/o notice letter to his patients now having to pay $25 to retrieve records I have been with him 30 years we should have been notified!
About Dr. Arnold Barton, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
