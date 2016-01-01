Dr. Arnold Baas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnold Baas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arnold Baas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 730-1481
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- English, Dutch and German
- Emory University School of Medicine|University of Washington, Seattle
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Baas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baas has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baas speaks Dutch and German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Baas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baas.
