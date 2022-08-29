See All Plastic Surgeons in Roseville, CA
Dr. Arnold Almonte, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arnold Almonte, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.

Dr. Almonte works at Almonte Center for Facial Cosmetic Surgery in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Almonte Center for Facial Cosmetic Surgery
    1420 Blue Oaks Blvd Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 771-2062
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cosmetic Conditions
Fat Grafting to the Face
Neck Liposuction
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 29, 2022
    I have had two procedures done by Dr. Almonte and could not be happier! Dr Almonte is an extremely compassionate, caring and diligent Dr that takes the time to really listen to his patients and their desires. I highly recommend Dr A!
    Sacramento, CA — Aug 29, 2022
    About Dr. Arnold Almonte, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669453395
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    • St. John's Episcopal Hospital
    Internship
    • Peninsula Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
