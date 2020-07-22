Overview

Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Advincula works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.