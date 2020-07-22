See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Advincula works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Uterine Fibroids
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Adenomyosis
Uterine Fibroids
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Adenomyosis

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Treatment of Fibroid Tumors Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 22, 2020
    Dr. Advincula is a Rockstar in his field. He gives you the best recommendation. My case was complicated and I was scared. He made my recovery so fast that everyone can’t believe that I just had that big of procedure. Thank you Dr. Advincula, you’re the best!
    Mrs. Carretas — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina Hosptial
    • University of North Carolina Hospital
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnold Advincula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Advincula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Advincula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Advincula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Advincula works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Advincula’s profile.

    Dr. Advincula has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Advincula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Advincula. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Advincula.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Advincula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Advincula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

