Dr. Arno Sungarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Arno Sungarian, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Heywood Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sungarian works at
Locations
UMMH and Shields HC Group151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (844) 258-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Heywood Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I never got to tell him how grateful I am. In 2010 and he turned me down for surgery which didn't make me happy. In December 2015 I was sent to Memorial and I saw 2-doctors that couldn't agree with each other. I asked my PC if I could see the surgeon who turned me down 5 years ago. It happened to be Dr. Sungarian. I thought of all the things I wanted to tell him, I can't live like this. In a short amount of time my pain went up 5-8 points and doubling my meds were not doing anything. As soon as I walked into his office he showed me my MRI on a big TV and told me I have something to work with now. I want to get you in tomorrow for surgery, you must be in a lot of pain? he wanted me in Memorial the next day but I begged him to do the surgery somewhere else. Thankfully he got me into St Vincent's 2 days before Christmas. On Christmas day I was climbing the 6 stairs outside my door every hour or two and watching TV. I didn't expect to see him but his after surgery team was awesome!!!!
About Dr. Arno Sungarian, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
