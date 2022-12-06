See All Spine Surgeons in Shrewsbury, MA
Dr. Arno Sungarian, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Arno Sungarian, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Heywood Hospital, Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Sungarian works at UMMH and Shields HC Group in Shrewsbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UMMH and Shields HC Group
    151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 258-4272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
  • Heywood Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Spinal Fusion
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Fusion
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 06, 2022
    I never got to tell him how grateful I am. In 2010 and he turned me down for surgery which didn't make me happy. In December 2015 I was sent to Memorial and I saw 2-doctors that couldn't agree with each other. I asked my PC if I could see the surgeon who turned me down 5 years ago. It happened to be Dr. Sungarian. I thought of all the things I wanted to tell him, I can't live like this. In a short amount of time my pain went up 5-8 points and doubling my meds were not doing anything. As soon as I walked into his office he showed me my MRI on a big TV and told me I have something to work with now. I want to get you in tomorrow for surgery, you must be in a lot of pain? he wanted me in Memorial the next day but I begged him to do the surgery somewhere else. Thankfully he got me into St Vincent's 2 days before Christmas. On Christmas day I was climbing the 6 stairs outside my door every hour or two and watching TV. I didn't expect to see him but his after surgery team was awesome!!!!
    Chris — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Arno Sungarian, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1295791150
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arno Sungarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sungarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sungarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sungarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sungarian works at UMMH and Shields HC Group in Shrewsbury, MA. View the full address on Dr. Sungarian’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sungarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sungarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sungarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sungarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

