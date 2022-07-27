Overview

Dr. Arnie Tannenbaum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Tulane University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.



Dr. Tannenbaum works at Suncoast Urology in Hudson, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.