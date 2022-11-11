Dr. Arneyo Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arneyo Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arneyo Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Libre de Colombia and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Perez works at
DC Ranch Family Medicine and Aesthetics20945 N Pima Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 800-3550
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Perez for over 15 year. He is an experienced doctor who is knowledgable and capable. He is also very easy to understand and is prompt. His office is state of the art and very friendly. Dr. Perez provides the highest standard of care for me and my family. I highly recommend this doctor to all in need of medical attention.
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780662619
- Cascades East Famprac/Ohsu
- Merle West/OHSU
- Universidad Libre de Colombia
- Universidad Libre De Cali
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.