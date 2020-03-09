Dr. Arnel Larcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnel Larcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnel Larcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Larcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rmed of Florida LLC8600 Hidden River Pkwy Ste 75, Tampa, FL 33637 Directions (813) 517-0137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larcia?
Doctor Larcia has made multiple visits to my home, and is always on time and even gives you a reminder call a day in advance, so that you don't forget. I have multiple problems and he monitors all of them and stays up-to-date with specialists. A good primary care physician is hard to find. Dr. Larcia is an excellent one.
About Dr. Arnel Larcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1689640427
Education & Certifications
- DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larcia accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larcia works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Larcia. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.