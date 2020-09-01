See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Arnel Joaquin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arnel Joaquin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.

Dr. Joaquin works at Ideal Health Care and Medical Clinic Inc in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ideal Health Care and Medical Clinic Inc
    3030 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, CA 92804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 337-5055
  2. 2
    6245 De Longpre Ave Ste 208, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 785-1223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern California Hospital At Hollywood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Malnutrition
Down Syndrome
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Down Syndrome
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2020
    Dr. Arnel is a wonderful doctor, he made sure I was well taken cared of. More than that, he is a wonderful person. Highly recommended!
    Martin — Sep 01, 2020
    About Dr. Arnel Joaquin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1720032980
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Internship
    • Wayne State U Med SCh
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Univ of the Philippines
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnel Joaquin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joaquin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joaquin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joaquin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Joaquin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joaquin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joaquin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joaquin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

