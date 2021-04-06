See All General Surgeons in West Islip, NY
Dr. Arnbjorn Toset, MD

General Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arnbjorn Toset, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Toset works at SOUTH SHORE SURGICAL SPECIALISTS in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Shore Surgical Specialists
    786 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 (631) 669-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Appendicitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Appendicitis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Treatment frequency



Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2021
    Explained the procedure very well. Explain the side effects. Zero pain afterwards. He also personally called my wife after the procedure to tell her I was in recovery and everything went well.
    Pat — Apr 06, 2021
    About Dr. Arnbjorn Toset, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    English, German, Norwegian and Polish
    NPI Number
    1184877185
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
