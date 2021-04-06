Dr. Arnbjorn Toset, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toset is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arnbjorn Toset, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnbjorn Toset, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Toset works at
Locations
South Shore Surgical Specialists786 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 669-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Explained the procedure very well. Explain the side effects. Zero pain afterwards. He also personally called my wife after the procedure to tell her I was in recovery and everything went well.
About Dr. Arnbjorn Toset, MD
- General Surgery
- English, German, Norwegian and Polish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- General Surgery
Dr. Toset has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toset accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toset has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toset works at
Dr. Toset speaks German, Norwegian and Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Toset. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toset.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toset, there are benefits to both methods.