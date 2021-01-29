Dr. Dua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnavaz Dua, MD
Overview
Dr. Arnavaz Dua, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Waukesha, WI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dua works at
Locations
Gerald N. Berman M.d.s.c.1111 Delafield St Ste 203, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 542-9531
Hospital Affiliations
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Nice lady, sees me at my app time, accessible thru MyChart and is responsive - quick to respond, explains things, seems to listen well, visit price comparable
About Dr. Arnavaz Dua, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Dua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.
