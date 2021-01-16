Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnaldo Torres, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arnaldo Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Privada San Juan Bautista, Facultad De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
NM West Region, Central Dupage Hospital25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 653-4240Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:30am - 8:30pmFriday6:30am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Obstetrics and Gynecology150 E Willow Ave Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 858-3200
Obstetrics and Gynecology636 Raymond Dr Ste 301, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 858-3200
Obstetrics and Gynecology1130 W Stearns Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 858-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the best pregnancy with identical twins a women could ask for. I had no complications no swelling, no diabetes, no bed rest, none of it. My water broke 4 days before I was scheduled to deliver and within 2 hours of my water breaking my kids were being delivered. Unfortunately my husband called the wrong A. Torres in his phone. Hard to believe I know, so I was delivered by someone on call at CDH instead. I tell everyone I know I. am alive because of Dr. Torres sharp brain and quick action and his not taking no from any other Dr. or department attitude. He is not the guy to tell you what you want to hear or hand hold. He is the guy who knows his stuff and jumps into action and is extremely skilled at his job. I only want the best doctor in every field and Dr. Torres is just that!
About Dr. Arnaldo Torres, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548221740
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Universidad Privada San Juan Bautista, Facultad De Medicina Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.