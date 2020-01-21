See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Columbia, MO
Neurotology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Arnaldo Rivera Perez, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.

Dr. Rivera Perez works at Univ Physicians ENT Clinic in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Physicians-audiology Clinic
    525 N Keene St Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 882-7903
  2. 2
    Curators of the University of Missouri
    1 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 882-8175
  3. 3
    Women's and Children's Hospital
    404 N Keene St, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 882-4327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Region Medical Center
  • University Of Missouri Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Vertigo
Bell's Palsy
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 21, 2020
    So far so good, my son is having tubes placed. Dr R has been thorough and attentive to my questions.
    Smith — Jan 21, 2020
    About Dr. Arnaldo Rivera Perez, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962482232
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
