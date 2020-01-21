Overview

Dr. Arnaldo Rivera Perez, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Rivera Perez works at Univ Physicians ENT Clinic in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.