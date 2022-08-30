See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Arnaldo Da Silva, MD

Headache Management
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Arnaldo Da Silva, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Dr. Da Silva works at Michigan Headache and Neurological Institute in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Headache & Neurological Institute (MHNI)
    3120 Professional Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 677-6000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Palm Beach Neurology
    4631 N Congress Ave Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 845-0500
  3. 3
    Colorado Clinic
    10800 E Bethany Dr Ste 500, Denver, CO 80014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 444-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Poudre Valley Hospital
  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Chronic Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Chronic Pain

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 30, 2022
    Wonderful experience from start to finish. I found Dr. Da Silva easy to talk with, professional in every way, interested in what I had to say and listened carefully to everything I said. Very nice person along with being an intelligent, responsible and brilliant physician. I enjoyed my visit with him and do recommend him.
    Charlene — Aug 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Arnaldo Da Silva, MD
    About Dr. Arnaldo Da Silva, MD

    Specialties
    • Headache Management
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801004841
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arnaldo Da Silva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Da Silva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Da Silva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Da Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Da Silva has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Da Silva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Da Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Da Silva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Da Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Da Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

