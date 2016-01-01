Overview

Dr. Arnab Ghosh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE / SCHOOL OF DENTAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Ghosh works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.