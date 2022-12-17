Dr. Armond Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armond Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Armond Levy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Christian Hospital, Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Missouri Delta Medical Center, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group1055 Bowles Ave Ste 200, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-3900
Paul Rottler MD PC13625 BIG BEND RD, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 270-3881
St. Louis Neurosurgery, LLC13621 Big Bend Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 270-3881
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The receptionist is a doll and will treat you like family. Dr Levy will answer all your questions no matter how big or small you think they are. He is very caring and understanding about your concerns. He took the time to explain things to me and my husband so that we understood the big picture. His bedside manner is awesome. He is very smart but very personable too, which is what I want in a surgeon. He explained the best course of action for my situation and we formulated a timeline.
About Dr. Armond Levy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks French.
219 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
