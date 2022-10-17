See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Armodios Hatzidakis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (69)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Armodios Hatzidakis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with European Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship

Dr. Hatzidakis works at Western Orthopaedics in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Orthopaedics
    1830 N Franklin St Ste 450, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 321-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 17, 2022
    Dr. Hatzidakis and his assistant Dr. Rose are wonderful. I found every one in the Western Orthopedics practice to be excellent. I had previously seen another prominent surgeon who quickly evaluated me and for whatever reason sent me on my way with only several months of PT, for 5 years I endured a lot of pain and was then recommended to see Dr. Hatzidakis. He has a lot of patients and for good reason is very popular, you have to be patient to get an appointment and occasionally might have to wait but I never felt rushed or that I wasn’t getting excellent care. I had a very successful shoulder replacement and will have the second shoulder replaced next year. The procedure was life changing and I am very great full to Dr. Hatzidakis and his team. We are very lucky to have Dr. Hatzidakis in Colorado.
    Jacki S — Oct 17, 2022
    About Dr. Armodios Hatzidakis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124031125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • European Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Grinell College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armodios Hatzidakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatzidakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatzidakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatzidakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hatzidakis works at Western Orthopaedics in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Hatzidakis’s profile.

    Dr. Hatzidakis has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatzidakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatzidakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatzidakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatzidakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatzidakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

