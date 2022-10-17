Overview

Dr. Armodios Hatzidakis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with European Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship



Dr. Hatzidakis works at Western Orthopaedics in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.