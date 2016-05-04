See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Armity Simon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (58)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armity Simon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Simon works at Armity A Simon MD and Tara Brodkin MD in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Armity A Simon MD Obstetrics Gynecology
    9070 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-2322
  2
    Gynemedic
    16421 N Tatum Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 315-8322
  3
    Armity Simon, MD
    9070 E Desert Cove Dr Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 860-2322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (33)
    May 04, 2016
    She did both c sections and I am scheduled with her for my third. Her NP Ana is equally amazing and I feel like I am in truly solid hands with Dr. Simon's practice.
    Anne H in Cave Creek, AZ — May 04, 2016
    About Dr. Armity Simon, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
    • 1073612610
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph Mercy U MI
    • St Joseph Mercy Univ MI
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • Indian State University
