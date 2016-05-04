Dr. Armity Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armity Simon, MD
Overview
Dr. Armity Simon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
Armity A Simon MD Obstetrics Gynecology9070 E Desert Cove Ave Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 860-2322
Gynemedic16421 N Tatum Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 315-8322
Armity Simon, MD9070 E Desert Cove Dr Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 860-2322
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She did both c sections and I am scheduled with her for my third. Her NP Ana is equally amazing and I feel like I am in truly solid hands with Dr. Simon's practice.
About Dr. Armity Simon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- 1073612610
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy U MI
- St Joseph Mercy Univ MI
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indian State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.