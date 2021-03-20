See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Armita Bijari, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armita Bijari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Bijari works at Duly Health and Care in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Gait Abnormality and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care - Neurology
    Duly Health and Care - Neurology
908 N Elm St Ste 110, Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 986-8770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Myoclonus
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Gait Abnormality
Myoclonus

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 20, 2021
    Dr Bijari and her staff are very professional. Dr Bajari takes her time and listens to the patient. Then she discusses treatments to help your symptoms.
    — Mar 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Armita Bijari, MD
    About Dr. Armita Bijari, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    33 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1902802408
    Education & Certifications

    Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armita Bijari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bijari is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Bijari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bijari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Bijari works at Duly Health and Care in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bijari's profile.

    Dr. Bijari has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Gait Abnormality and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bijari on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bijari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bijari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bijari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bijari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

