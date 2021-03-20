Overview

Dr. Armita Bijari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Bijari works at Duly Health and Care in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Gait Abnormality and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.