Dr. Armita Bijari, MD
Overview
Dr. Armita Bijari, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Duly Health and Care - Neurology908 N Elm St Ste 110, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 986-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bijari and her staff are very professional. Dr Bajari takes her time and listens to the patient. Then she discusses treatments to help your symptoms.
About Dr. Armita Bijari, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902802408
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
