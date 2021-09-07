Overview

Dr. Armistead Wellford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Wellford works at Heart & Vascular Institute of Texas in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.