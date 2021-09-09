See All Urologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Armine Smith, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Armine Smith, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California-San Francisco and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 502-4340
    Johns Hopkins Urology at Sibley Memorial Hospital
    5215 Loughboro Rd NW Ste 300, Washington, DC 20016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 660-5561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Armine Smith, MD

    • Urologic Oncology
    • English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1871704809
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institutes of Health National Cancer Institute
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • University of California-San Francisco
    • University Of Southern California
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armine Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Smith speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

