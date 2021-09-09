Overview

Dr. Armine Smith, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California-San Francisco and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Champaign Dental Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.