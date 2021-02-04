Overview

Dr. Armine Sarkisian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Sarkisian works at Garo B Darian MD in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.