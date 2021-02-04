See All Gastroenterologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Armine Sarkisian, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Armine Sarkisian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Sarkisian works at Garo B Darian MD in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garo B Darian MD
    800 S Central Ave Ste 304, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 507-0006
  2. 2
    Armine Sarkisian MD Inc
    912 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 507-0006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Enteritis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Peptic Ulcer
Reflux Esophagitis
Vomiting Disorders
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Acidosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Chest Pain
Cirrhosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallstones
Heart Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Sinus Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Yeast Infections
Abnormal Thyroid
Achalasia
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal Fissure
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Colon Disorders
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Emphysema
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal pH Monitoring
Fecal Incontinence
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gout
Headache
Hemorrhoid Banding
Hepatitis
Hepatitis C
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Pancreatitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Small Intestine Disorders
Stomach Diseases
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Withdrawal
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Best doctor I met
    Satenik Hakobyan — Feb 04, 2021
    About Dr. Armine Sarkisian, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Armenian and Russian
    • 1346429339
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    • Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center
    • YEREVAN STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armine Sarkisian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkisian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarkisian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarkisian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarkisian works at Garo B Darian MD in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sarkisian’s profile.

    Dr. Sarkisian has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkisian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkisian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkisian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkisian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkisian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

