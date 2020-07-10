Dr. Arminda Callejas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callejas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arminda Callejas, MD
Dr. Arminda Callejas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco.
Total Women's Care of North Texas5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 410, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 325-7877Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medical City Frisco
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She and her staff were friendly and I didn’t feel rushed through my appointment like some offices do. She explained everything well and answered my questions.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Callejas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callejas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callejas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callejas speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Callejas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callejas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callejas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callejas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.