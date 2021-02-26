Overview

Dr. Arminda Lumapas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hudson, OH. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center, University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital and West Medical Center.



Dr. Lumapas works at Western Reserve Physicians Inc in Hudson, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.