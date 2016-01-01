Overview

Dr. Armin Razavi, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Razavi works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.