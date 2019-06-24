Overview

Dr. Armin Oskouei, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Oskouei works at Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA and Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.