Dr. Armin Oskouei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oskouei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armin Oskouei, MD
Overview
Dr. Armin Oskouei, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Oskouei works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians5788 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (678) 752-7246
-
2
Decatur Office2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 303, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 382-7678
-
3
South Atlanta Office1720 Phoenix Blvd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (678) 273-3479
-
4
Ortho Sport and Spine6600 Abercorn St Ste 206, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 335-3876
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oskouei?
Words can't Express my gratitude. Thank you for all that you did for me!
About Dr. Armin Oskouei, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1326160078
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oskouei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oskouei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oskouei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oskouei works at
Dr. Oskouei speaks Persian and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Oskouei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oskouei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oskouei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oskouei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.