Overview

Dr. Armin Kiankhooy, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Helena, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Kiankhooy works at Third Street Family Health Svs in Saint Helena, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.