Overview

Dr. Armin Friedli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.



Dr. Friedli works at Shaw Center for Womens Health in Thomasville, GA with other offices in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.