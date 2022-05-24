See All Psychiatrists in Thomasville, GA
Dr. Armin Friedli, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Armin Friedli, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Armin Friedli, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Friedli works at Shaw Center for Womens Health in Thomasville, GA with other offices in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shaw Center for Womens Health
    918 S BROAD ST, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 226-8800
  2. 2
    Armin F Friedli MD Mba Pllc
    1607 Village Square Blvd Ste 6, Tallahassee, FL 32309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 765-5295
  3. 3
    Shaw Living PC
    2484 E Pinetree Blvd, Thomasville, GA 31792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 226-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Friedli?

    May 24, 2022
    Very caring, knowledgeable, listens to his patients. Advices and offers choices to his patients. Office very clean and professional. Excellent skills when dealing with over emotional situations!
    — May 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Armin Friedli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Armin Friedli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Friedli to family and friends

    Dr. Friedli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Friedli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Armin Friedli, MD.

    About Dr. Armin Friedli, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639102601
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedli has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Armin Friedli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.