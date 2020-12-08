Dr. Armin Foghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armin Foghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Armin Foghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico and Lovelace Westside Hospital.
Locations
Myocardiovascular Clinic1740 Grande Blvd SE Ste D, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 892-0402
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Foghi is a wonderful doctor and person.
About Dr. Armin Foghi, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish
- 1952358376
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foghi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foghi has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Venous Insufficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foghi speaks Arabic, Persian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Foghi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foghi.
