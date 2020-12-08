See All Cardiologists in Rio Rancho, NM
Dr. Armin Foghi, MD

Dr. Armin Foghi, MD

Cardiology
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armin Foghi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico and Lovelace Westside Hospital.

Dr. Foghi works at Myo Cardiovascular Clinic in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Venous Insufficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Myocardiovascular Clinic
    1740 Grande Blvd SE Ste D, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 892-0402

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
  • Lovelace Westside Hospital

Restless Leg Syndrome
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Restless Leg Syndrome
Venous Insufficiency
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Armin Foghi, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Arabic, Persian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish
    • 1952358376
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armin Foghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foghi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foghi works at Myo Cardiovascular Clinic in Rio Rancho, NM. View the full address on Dr. Foghi’s profile.

    Dr. Foghi has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Venous Insufficiency and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Foghi speaks Arabic, Persian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Foghi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

