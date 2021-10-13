See All Otolaryngologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Armin Alavi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Armin Alavi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons, England and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Alavi works at VENTURA EAR NOSE & THROAT MEDICAL GROUP INC in Ventura, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA and Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Headache and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian D. Brantner M.d. A Professional Corporation
    3555 Loma Vista Rd Ste 200, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Ventura Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group Inc
    451 W Gonzales Rd Ste 210, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 648-3081
  3. 3
    Pacific View ENT
    533 E Micheltorena St Ste 203, Santa Barbara, CA 93103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 335-1690
  4. 4
    Ventura ENT Medical Group
    3003 Loma Vista Rd Ste A, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 648-3081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Headache
Enlarged Turbinates
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Exostoses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 13, 2021
    I was having some ear issues and went to see Dr Alavi. What a wonderful doctor, his bedside manner is outstanding, I never felt rushed, he answered all my questions, and solved my issue. I know why he has so many 5 star reviews, this doctor is a skilled clinician and true gentleman. I woud highly recommend him to any who are looking for a ENT doctor. His staff is also kind and helpful, and the office decor is impeccable!
    Robert Garven — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Armin Alavi, MD

    • English
    • 1134318439
    Education & Certifications

    • USC Medical Center
    • Royal College Of Surgeons, England
    • University of London
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armin Alavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alavi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alavi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Headache and Enlarged Turbinates, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Alavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

