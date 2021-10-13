Overview

Dr. Armin Alavi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons, England and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alavi works at VENTURA EAR NOSE & THROAT MEDICAL GROUP INC in Ventura, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA and Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Headache and Enlarged Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.