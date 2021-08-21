Dr. Armie Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armie Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Armie Walker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
West Tennessee Healthcare Employee Health657 Skyline Dr, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-8425
-
2
Anderson Regional Health System2124 14th St, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 553-6000
-
3
Faith Healthcenter655 Lexington Ave, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 540-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Armies Walker delivered both of my daughters 26 and 23 years ago, and she is amazing. I was so lucky to have her as my OB.
About Dr. Armie Walker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
