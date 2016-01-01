Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armi Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Armi Walker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Clinicians Telemed1801 16th St Ste B, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 616-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Armi Walker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Adventist Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
