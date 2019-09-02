See All Vascular Surgeons in Anchorage, AK
Vascular Surgery
49 years of experience
Dr. Armen Roupenian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Roupenian works at Alaska Center for Venous and Lymphatic Medicine in Anchorage, AK with other offices in Wasilla, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Alaska Center for Venous and Lymphatic Medicine
    1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508
    2521 E Mountain Village Dr # 424, Wasilla, AK 99654

  Alaska Regional Hospital

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Premera Blue Cross
    UnitedHealthCare

    Based on 12 ratings
    Sep 02, 2019
    ANCHORAGE ??? ??Really! I saw Dr. Roupenian is Plymouth ma. He did a great job on my veins years ago. But I need him again and can't go to Alaska ??
    Denise in Pembroke ma., MA — Sep 02, 2019
    Vascular Surgery
    49 years of experience
    English, German
    1629059845
    Internship
    Boston University Med Center
    Medical Education
    University of Massachusetts Medical School
