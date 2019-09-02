Dr. Armen Roupenian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roupenian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armen Roupenian, MD
Overview
Dr. Armen Roupenian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Locations
Alaska Center for Venous and Lymphatic Medicine1200 Airport Heights Dr Ste 220, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions
- 2 2521 E Mountain Village Dr # 424, Wasilla, AK 99654 Directions (907) 357-2005
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
ANCHORAGE ??? ??Really! I saw Dr. Roupenian is Plymouth ma. He did a great job on my veins years ago. But I need him again and can’t go to Alaska ??
About Dr. Armen Roupenian, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- 1629059845
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roupenian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roupenian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roupenian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roupenian speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roupenian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roupenian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roupenian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roupenian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.