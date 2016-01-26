Overview

Dr. Armen Ovsepian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Vytauto Didziojo U Med Fac, Kaunas and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, South Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Ovsepian works at Suffolk Heart Group in Smithtown, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY and Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.