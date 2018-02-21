Overview

Dr. Armen Margaryan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Margaryan works at Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.