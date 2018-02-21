See All Nephrologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Armen Margaryan, MD

Nephrology
5 (45)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Armen Margaryan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Margaryan works at Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Kidney and Hypertension Specialists, P.A
    5210 Linton Blvd Ste 105, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 496-1160
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Kidney & Hypertension Specialists, PA
    1500 Gateway Blvd Ste 194, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 739-2800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Anemia
Obesity
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Anemia
Obesity

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Anemia
Obesity
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
Heart Disease
Hydronephrosis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Overweight
Polyuria
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Amyloidosis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Biopsy
Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Central Line Insertion
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dialysis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Electrolyte Disorders
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Glomerulonephritis
Headache
Hemodialysis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Nephrotic Syndrome
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Percutaneous Biopsy of Transplanted Kidney
Pericardial Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Purpura
Rash
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Osteodystrophy
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Small Kidney
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Ultrasound, Kidney
Urinary Incontinence
Vasculitis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 21, 2018
    I want to express my sincere appreciation for the promptness and professional care given to me. My experience at Dr.Arment Margaryan office was of the best I have ever encountered. The stuff at doctors office taking such great care of me. I highly recommend Dr.Armen Margaryan Alexander Ochakovsky.
    Alexander Ochakovsky in Delray Beach Florida zip cod 33446 — Feb 21, 2018
    About Dr. Armen Margaryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Greek and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1134394067
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale New Haven Hospital
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    • Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
    • Yerevan State Medical University
    • Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
    • Internal Medicine
