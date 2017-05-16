Overview

Dr. Armen Korkigian, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Korkigian works at Progressive Healthcare in Berkley, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.