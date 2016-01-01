Dr. Armen Kirakosyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirakosyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armen Kirakosyan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elma, NY. They graduated from Crimean State Medical University Named After S. I. Georgievsky and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
General Physician PC2701 Transit Rd Ste 134, Elma, NY 14059 Directions (716) 656-4077
- 2 2072 Kensington Ave, Snyder, NY 14226 Directions (716) 648-6539
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Armenian, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1043489586
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Crimean State Medical Institute
- Crimean State Medical University Named After S. I. Georgievsky
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kirakosyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirakosyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirakosyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirakosyan speaks Armenian, Russian and Ukrainian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirakosyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirakosyan.
