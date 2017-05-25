Dr. Armen Kassabian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassabian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Armen Kassabian, MD
Overview
Dr. Armen Kassabian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kassabian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Armen A. Kassabian M.d. Inc.2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 506, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 845-0611
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kassabian?
I would recommend Dr. Kassabian to anyone. After returning from Bali, I had experienced some stomach issues and he helped me through everything to make sure it wasn't anything more serious. So patient and understanding.
About Dr. Armen Kassabian, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1265543078
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassabian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassabian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassabian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassabian works at
Dr. Kassabian has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassabian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassabian speaks Armenian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassabian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassabian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassabian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassabian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.