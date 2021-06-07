Overview

Dr. Armen Karapetyan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They completed their residency with USC



Dr. Karapetyan works at Optum-Mission Hills Urgent Care in Mission Hills, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.