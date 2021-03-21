See All Podiatric Surgeons in Burbank, CA
Podiatric Surgery
Dr. Armen Hagopjanian, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. 

Dr. Hagopjanian works at Valley Vascular Associates in Burbank, CA with other offices in Northridge, CA and Valencia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Los Angeles Institute of Foot and Ankle Surgery
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 305, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-5588
    Los Angeles Institute Of Foot and Ankle Surgery
    18531 Roscoe Blvd Ste 215, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-5588
    Midvalley Orthopedic Specialist
    23734 Valencia Blvd Ste 203, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-5588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Fracture

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Armen Hagopjanian, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1972510840
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Armen Hagopjanian, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagopjanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hagopjanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagopjanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagopjanian has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagopjanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    192 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagopjanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagopjanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagopjanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagopjanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

