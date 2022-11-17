Overview

Dr. Armen Deukmedjian, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Odessa, FL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Deukmedjian works at NeuSpine Institute in Odessa, FL with other offices in Wesley Chapel, FL and Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.