Dr. Armen Derian, MD
Overview
Dr. Armen Derian, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center.
Dr. Derian works at
Locations
1
Mayo Clinic5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054
2
Arizona Pain Solutions1450 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 124, Gilbert, AZ 85233
3
Scottsdale Pain Solutions2629 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
4
Desert Ridge Pain Solutions21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste 78-1640, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Armen Derian, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1275978876
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Derian speaks Spanish.
